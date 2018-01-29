Plane makes "miracle" emergency landing on freeway south of L.A.

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a freeway south of Los Angeles Sunday evening, authorities said. The pilot, 25-year-old Izzy Slod, and his passenger were able to walk away without any injuries, CBS Los Angeles reports.

During the miraculous landing, Slod didn't hit any vehicles -- or anything else -- even threading the needle, guiding the plane under a highway overpass while taxiing, the station says.

The landing occurred around 7:40 p.m. John Wayne Airport, in Orange County, said the plane took of from San Diego, then lost power in an engine while over the ocean and was able to make it over Newport Beach before having to ditch on the freeway.

Several lanes were shut while officials investigated the circumstances of the landing.

Slod, who said he's had about seven years of flying time, wasn't even sure how he did it. Strong Santa Ana winds made it hard to get back to an airport in Orange County, he recalled.

Witnesses told CBS Los Angeles it was a miracle that the plane touched down the way it did."It boils down to, very simply, training," Slod said. "That's what it is."

How was he able to keep a clear and calm head?

"You don't have a choice," he said, "You have maybe a minute, or two minutes to figure something out and make decisions. And I went with my gut on the freeway. I didn't know there was a freeway there and I didn't know if I could make it. But it paid off this time."

Wait said it was a miracle he didn't hit anything. AA lot of luck," he said, matter-of-factly, "And I'm not a big believer, but definitely a miracle."

CBS Los Angeles

Slod's passenger, Daniel Gross, was equally nonplussed.