Pink "Barbie" cheesesteak a huge hit in central N.Y. eatery
The "Barbie" craze has helped one restaurant in central New York go viral.
A pink cheesesteak is the reason.
Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion near Syracuse created what it calls the "Malibu Barbie Dream Drizzle Sauce."
House-made ranch is mixed with red dragon fruit to get its vibrant color.
The owner says the eatery has sold nearly 20 gallons of the special sauce -- and people have been driving hours to try it.
Over the weekend the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit a new milestone, topping $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.
