Mayor Parker picks Pedro Rosario as deputy police commissioner in charge of Kensington strategy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Pedro Rosario on Thursday was named the first-ever Latino deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, tasked with leading the department and Mayor Cherelle Parker's strategy to address public safety in Kensington.

Rosario's "unmatched qualifications and decades of experience make him the best candidate for this job," Parker said during a news conference Thursday morning.

"Additionally, he just happens to be the first Latino deputy police commissioner in the Philadelphia Police Department," Parker added. "I was very intentional by affirming his qualifications before his race and ethnicity. When you've lived at the intersection of race and gender your entire life, nothing is more frustrating than someone affirming your race or ethnicity and not first your qualifications and your hard work and dedication that has earned you access to an opportunity."

The mayor said naming Rosario as deputy police commissioner is a "step forward" in her administration's action plan to eliminate open-air drug markets in neighborhoods like Kensington.

Rosario received a standing ovation when he walked into the news conference Thursday morning, saying he was overwhelmed but proud to make history in the city's police department.

The new deputy police commissioner said the problems involving an open-air drug market in Kensington didn't happen overnight, and it has not been a priority in previous administrations. He says it is now with Parker and her 100-day action plan.

Rosario is a 29-year veteran of the police department and his appointment adds diversity within the top brass of the department. Most of his career has been spent in the 24th and 25th Districts, where Kensington is located.

He said he can't reveal his plan right now to clean up Kensington, but he knows he has a tough job ahead.

"Unfortunately, the city has been experiencing a lot of lawlessness," Rosario said. "And we will have to change that paradigm. I want the citizens of this city to really have a decent quality of life where they can go out shopping. They can enjoy the incredible neighborhoods that we have here. Starting right here in Kensington. Our community, our children are the biggest priority, so that's where I'm starting at."

Parker said her administration met with more than 50 people in Kensington on Monday to hear the challenges in the community and she says those meetings will continue. More on the strategy to clean up the neighborhood will be announced after the mayor's first 100 days, CBS Philadelphia learned.

For the people who live and work in Kensington, the focus on public safety means everything.

"I think it's good because a lot of people from the street, they need a lot of help," said Dionicio Jimenez, who owns Cantina la Martina, an authentic Mexican restaurant on the 2800 block of D Street. "I think it's good for neighborhood. Good for the kids every morning going to school."

Jimenez opened the restaurant with his wife in 2022. He says since then it's been a challenge, but he loves his community and believes in it. He's even tried to help those in need.

"They need help, they need support, they need medical attention, they need treatment," Jimenez said.

Police commissioner Kevin Bethel also echoed his dedication to Kensington and said he, along with the Parker administration, are focused on getting the resources to restore order.

"I won't put a time on it, but we won't be sitting here next year having this conversation," Bethel said.

Parker declared a public safety emergency after taking office last week. The mayor outlined some of what her administration will tackle in her first 100 days as mayor, including instructing Bethel to eliminate open-air drug markets in Kensington.

The mayor said she plans to unveil plans to add more police officers on the streets with a focus on community policing.

In her inaugural address, Parker said police officers need to be "guardians, not warriors."

"Now, some people won't like the decisions we make, especially around public safety," Parker said on Jan. 2. "However, I want Philadelphia to know, I am fully committed to ending this sense of lawlessness and bringing order and a sense of lawfulness back to our city."

Bethel said Thursday the changes coming to Kensington won't happen overnight, but the police commissioner promised progress and to restore the neighborhood.