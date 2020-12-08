Watch Live: Philadelphia officials give COVID-19 update as cases spike in the state

Philadelphia officials are giving a COVID-19 update Tuesday as Pennsylvania is seeing a spike in both reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy, Managing Director Tumar Alexander and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley are expected to discuss efforts to stem the surge of infections in the city, which reported more than 2,700 new cases and 22 deaths on Monday, according to Philadelphia Public Health.

The city adopted more stringent measures to fight the disease than the state in November, closing schools and libraries, banning indoor dining and recreation and limiting the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings. The "Safer at Home" measures also restrict the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings and ban indoor celebrations that include people from more than one household. The commonwealth last month announced travel restrictions and mask mandates.

According to CBS Philly, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf urged residents in a Monday briefing to continue to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus and help alleviate the burden on hospitals, but stopped short of announcing new official restrictions. According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a third of the commonwealth's hospitals anticipate staffing shortages within the next week, with 5,300 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 1,107 of those in intensive care.

"If the worst happens, hospitals will not be able to treat all sick Pennsylvanians and will be forced to turn away people who need treatment," said Wolf. "That means more Pennsylvanians will die."

A man rides a bicycle past Temple University Hospital, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. Hospital beds are filling up and medical staffs are being stretched to the limit as Pennsylvania's health care system copes with a growing number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Matt Slocum/AP

