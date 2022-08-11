Former Trump staffer launching conservative dating app The Right Stuff

Conservatives looking for like-minded partners can swipe right for matches on a new dating app called The Right Stuff, set to launch in September.

The matchmaking app, "created for conservatives to connect in authentic, meaningful ways," according to its website, is free to use but accessible by invitation only.

"So not just anyone can join," said Ryann McEnany, the sister of former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in a promotional video for the app.

John McEntee, a political aide to former President Donald Trump and Daniel Huff, a Trump appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, co-founded the app. It is backed by PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel, Axios reported in February.

The matchmaking site is geared toward young singles "who know traditional is attractive," a tagline on The Right Stuff's website reads.

It's the anti-Tinder, Bumble and other similar dating apps that aim to be inclusive and tend to attract more politically left-leaning users.

For example, profiles on The Right Stuff don't feature date-seekers' pronouns. Additionally, only people who identify as men or women can join.

"Those are the only two options, ladies and gentleman," McEnany said in the promo video.

She also took jabs at existing dating apps that The Right Stuff believes have failed at making romantic connections between young conservatives.

"We're sorry that you had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people that don't see the world our way — the right way," McEnany said.

The Right Stuff also bills itself as a place to "connect with people who aren't offended by everything," according to its website.

Several earlier dating apps aimed at helping conservatives couple up have failed and are now defunct. They include Righter, Donald Daters and TrumpSingles.