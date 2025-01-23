Pete Hegseth told Sen. Elizabeth Warren he paid $50,000 to woman who accused him of sexual assault

Washington — Pete Hegseth, President Trump's nominee to lead the Defense Department, told Sen. Elizabeth Warren that he paid $50,000 to a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

Hegseth has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said the encounter with the woman in a Monterey, California, hotel was consensual.

He made the disclosure in answering written questions posed to him by the Massachusetts Democrat during the vetting process for his confirmation.

The Associated Press first reported the news.

In a December interview with SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show," Hegseth said he paid his accuser "because I had to — or at least I thought I did at the time." He said that he was newly married, and under consideration for a role in the first Trump administration and wanted to protect his family and his Fox News job. He declined at that time to disclose the amount he paid.

Earlier Thursday, the Senate advanced Hegseth's nomination, putting him on track to be confirmed as soon as Friday night if his support holds. He can afford to lose up to three Republican votes, with Vice President JD Vance on hand to break a tie, if necessary. Senate Republicans have largely dismissed the allegations against Hegseth but saw two defections during Thursday's procedural vote.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine both said they opposed Hegseth's nomination, citing the numerous misconduct allegations against him and his comments on women in combat. Hegseth has admitted leaning on alcohol as "self-medication," he told "The Will Cain Show" podcast, but he has also denied he has a drinking problem and vowed not to drink if he's confirmed as defense secretary.