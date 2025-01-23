GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she's "unable to support" Hegseth for defense secretary

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday she is "unable to support" Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense. She's the first Republican to state her opposition to President Trump's nominee ahead of his Senate confirmation vote.

The Alaska Republican had been seen on Capitol Hill as a possible "no" vote and had tough questions for Hegseth about his views on women in combat, about his character, and about his lack of an FBI background check.

"The leader of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and model the standards of behavior and character we expect of all servicemembers, and Mr. Hegseth's nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook," Murkowsi said in a lengthy statement Thursday. "Given the global security environment we're operating in, it is critical that we confirm a Secretary of Defense, however, I regret that I am unable to support Mr. Hegseth."

Murkowski praised his military service and his advocacy for veterans but said those factors "do not alleviate my significant concerns regarding his nomination."

She pointed to his record in leading two veterans' organizations, stating that his leadership "was marked with accusations of financial mismanagement and problems with the workplace culture he fostered."

And Murkowski, noting he had "recently revised his statements on women in combat since being nominated," said she is still "concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join."

It's not yet clear whether any other Republicans will also vote against Hegseth, a 44-year-old veteran and Fox News host. Hegseth needs a simple majority in the Senate to be confirmed, and in the event of a tie, Vice President JD Vance can break it.

Murkowski said she's carefully reviewed Hegseth's writings and other materials and received "substantial feedback" from constituents, veterans and other organizations.

"After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense," she wrote.