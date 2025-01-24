Senate to vote on Hegseth confirmation as defense secretary as Democrats continue to raise concerns

Hegseth told senator he paid $50,000 to woman who accused him of sexual assault, sources say

Washington — As the Senate approaches its final confirmation of Pete Hegseth to be defense secretary, Democrats are continuing to raise their concerns about his character and fitness to lead the nation's largest department.

In a 51 to 49 vote Thursday, the Senate advanced Hegseth's nomination, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition. The vote started the clock on up to 30 hours of debate as senators spar over the nominee, while the GOP barrels forward, expecting to finalize his confirmation in a vote late Friday evening.

Soon after Hegseth's nomination was advanced to the full Senate by the Armed Services Committee on a party-line vote, committee members received a sworn affidavit from Hegseth's former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, Tuesday, who claimed that he caused his second wife to fear for her personal safety, even hiding in a closet from him at one point. Danielle Hegseth also said in the affidavit he abused alcohol over the course of many years. Hegseth's attorney has denied the allegations.

Then on Thursday, reports emerged that Hegseth told Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat on the armed services committee, that he paid $50,000 to a woman who had accused him of sexual assault in 2017, which two sources familiar confirmed to CBS News. Hegseth's lawyer told CBS News in November that his client paid a confidential financial settlement to the woman out of concern that the allegation would lead to his firing as a host at Fox News. Hegseth has denied the allegation.

The new allegations sparked renewed fervor among Democrats, who implored Republicans to reconsider their support for him.

"This is not the kind of moral character that we want in somebody who's going to lead the men and women of our military," Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee told CBS News in an interview. "I really urge my Republican colleagues to put national security ahead of their loyalty to Donald Trump, and I hope that they will oppose him."

On Thursday, two Republican senators known for their willingness to buck their party — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — announced they wouldn't back Hegseth, citing his past behavior, judgment, and experience. But whether others would join them on the final vote remains to be seen.

Senate Republicans can afford to lose one more vote to get Hegseth's confirmation over the finish line, in which case Vice President JD Vance would be called upon to break a tie in Hegseth's favor.

Republicans expressed confidence in Hegseth's prospects. Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican who also sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, told CBS News that the new Hegseth affidavit "doesn't change anything," calling it another instance of a "third party coming in saying something which is directly contradictory to what the individual they've identified has said." Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told reporters earlier Thursday that he'd be surprised if Hegseth isn't confirmed, saying, "I think he has the votes."



Sen. John Barroso, the Republican whip, touted Hegseth's qualifications for the job, while arguing that he had answered "hard questions with clarity and resolve" at last week's committee hearing and the committee had voted to advance him.

"Unfortunately that wasn't enough for the Democrats," Barrasso said. "They decided to then run their desperate playbook of distract and delay, so that they could try to search and destroy."

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told reporters Democrats would pursue "any and every kind of way we can raise these issues about competence and character" regarding Mr. Trump's most controversial nominees, including Hegseth.

"I hope at least a few of my Republican colleagues will search deep into their consciences and ask whether this man really should be at the pinnacle of our military defense and have responsibility for the most awesome and important decisions made about our national security," Blumenthal said, arguing that a majority would oppose Hegseth if they didn't face pressure from the president.

Danielle Hegseth's affidavit has prompted questions about the background check and briefing process, too. Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the testimony in the affidavit was not adequately included in the briefing provided by the Trump transition team. And he said he's been "extremely disappointed" in the FBI's investigation. Reed said he was briefed ahead of the hearing and was alarmed that investigators didn't contact critical witnesses and whistleblowers.

The Rhode Island Democrat called it "unprecedented" that the FBI has returned to him twice — as recently as Wednesday night — to provide additional information on Hegseth.

"I still do not believe the background investigation is complete," Reed added.

