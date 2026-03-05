Watch Live: Pete Hegseth, Adm. Brad Cooper give news conference as Iran offensive continues

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to give a press briefing with Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command leading U.S. forces in the Middle East, as the war against Iran continued for a sixth day.

Thursday's briefing comes one day after Hegseth said the mission, named Operation Epic Fury, against Iran was "just getting started." Hegseth also announced Wednesday that an Iranian warship had been sunk by a U.S. torpedo, the first time the U.S. Navy has sunk a warship with a torpedo since World War II.

Six U.S. Army Reserve members have been killed in the ongoing war with Iran. Hegseth had said the deadly incident happened when an incoming munition hit a tactical operations center in Kuwait.

Hegseth is participating in the press conference during a visit to U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa. This is the first time Cooper is giving a press briefing since the campaign began over the weekend.

On Monday night, he released a social media video expressing his condolences for the six service members killed over the weekend and gave an operational update on the campaign.

He said the U.S. had struck nearly 2,000 targets with over 2,000 munitions. He said more than 50,000 troops, 200 fighter aircraft, two carrier strike groups, and bombers from the U.S. are participating, "representing the largest buildup by the U.S. in the Middle East in a generation."