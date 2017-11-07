Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot during traffic stop

NAZARETH, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been shot during a routine traffic stop.

State police say the trooper was shot Tuesday on state Route 191 in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia. According to police, the corporal had pulled over the driver and was outside of his vehicle when the two exchanged gunfire, CBS Philadelphia reports.

PSP Corporal shot & injured during traffic stop on Rt. 33 in the area of Rt. 191 in Plainfield Twp., Northampton Co. https://t.co/DdpE0ADrYh — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 7, 2017

The trooper was airlifted to a hospital, the station reports. His condition was not immediately known.

Police say that suspect also suffered gunshot wounds and drove himself to Easton Hospital where he was taken into custody.

Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he is "praying for this trooper and their family."