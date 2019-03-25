Peloton removes workout classes featuring allegedly stolen songs

Peloton is taking down workout videos that use thousands of popular songs after being sued by nine music publishers

The fitness technology company allegedly failed to secure so-called sync license for hit tunes from artists including Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake

The music publishers suing Peloton are seeking $150 million in damages

Peloton, the fitness technology company known for its beat-driven cycling classes, is removing workout videos featuring thousands of hit songs the company allegedly used without obtaining proper licenses.

Peloton founder and CEO John Foley on Monday touched on the lawsuit against the company filed by a group of nine music publishers, all members of the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA). The complaint seeks more than $150 million in damages.

"The filing of the lawsuit is unfortunate and disappointing, as it occurred after what appeared to be fruitful discussions with most of the publishers named," he said in a statement.

The publishers allege Peloton used songs from popular artists including Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga, without first obtaining synchronization, or "sync," licenses, which give a music user permission to release a song in video format.

Peloton reassures customers

Peloton will remove from its platform all classes that feature the disputed songs.

"While you may notice this in the near term, I can assure you that this will not affect your experience with (or the cost of) our service, or access to the kind of music you're used to hearing behind our instructors in the thousands of classes in our library," Foley said.

Peloton is best known for its stationary exercise bikes with touchscreens that stream videos of instructor-led workouts. Music is widely considered to be a core driver of the workout.

"Indeed, Peloton has publicly acknowledged that its consumers 'embrace music as central to the Peloton experience and consistently rank it as one of the top aspects of the brand,'" the lawsuit states.