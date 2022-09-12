Peloton says co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are leaving the company

Peloton, the beleaguered fitness company, on Monday said co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are stepping down from the company.

The executive departures come one month after Peloton said it was cutting almost 800 jobs and closing stores as it sought to trim costs and improve its financial situation.

In a statement, Peloton said Foley, the former CEO of Peloton, resigned from his current role as executive chairman of the board effective Monday, while Kushi will leave his role of chief legal officer effective October 3. In February, Foley stepped back from his CEO role amid slowing growth at the company.

Foley said in a statement that "it is time for me to start a new professional chapter. I have passion for building companies and creating great teams, and I am excited to do that again in a new space."

Peloton's business had surged early in the pandemic as consumers turned to at-home exercise equipment while economy was in lock-down and gyms were shuttered. But demand slowed as businesses reopened and people felt comfortable returning to the gym.

Peloton shares have fallen more than 90% over the last year. The company's struggles have spurred calls by activist investors Peloton to shift gears, including exploring a possible sale of the company.