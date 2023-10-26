Pedro Argote, suspect in killing of Maryland judge, found dead Pedro Argote, suspect in killing of Maryland judge, found dead 02:32

BALTIMORE -- The man suspected of fatally shooting Maryland Circuit Court judge Andrew Wilkinson outside his Hagerstown home has been found dead, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Police said that around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, that they located a deceased person, who they positively identified as Pedro Argote during a search in the Williamsport, Maryland area.

Officials said Argote's body was found in a wooded area between Clear Spring Road and Bottom Road, about a mile northwest of where his vehicle was found last week.

Wilkinson, 52, was found shot on his driveway on Olde Waterford Road on October 19 around 8 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff's office said. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died.

Wilkinson presided over Argote's divorce case, according to court records.

The Maryland Judiciary issued a statement after Argote's body was found.

"The Maryland Judiciary appreciates the combined efforts of the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who have been working tirelessly to protect Judiciary personnel and to bring a conclusion to the search for the suspect in the shooting of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. We continue to grieve the loss of our colleague and friend while supporting the Wilkinson family, the judges and staff of the Circuit Court for Washington County, and the entire Hagerstown and broader Washington County community." -The Maryland Judiciary

The Washington County Sheriff's Office made comments at a press confernece Thursday afternoon.

"The Washington county community can breathe a little easier this afternoon. murder suspect Pedro Argote was located deceased. this morning Maryland state police, along with other resources were conducting a expanded, systematic searches, and in a heavily wooded area between clear Spring Road and bottom Road," Sheriff Brian Albert said.

While authorities have not confirmed how Argote died, Albert said the department is having conversations on how to better protect other judges from violence.

