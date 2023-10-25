Family of Maryland judge thanks community for support after murder of 'amazing person'

Maryland judge killed in Hagerstown presided over divorce case of suspect

Maryland judge killed in Hagerstown presided over divorce case of suspect

Maryland judge killed in Hagerstown presided over divorce case of suspect

BALTIMORE - The wife of a slain Maryland judge thanked the community for their support following an "unexpected loss."

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot in his driveway on October 19 in Hagerstown.

"My family and I are touched by the overwhelming response from family, friends, co-workers, local and state politicians, and Governor Moore," Stephanie Wilkinson said. "We are grateful for their prayers, thoughts, and love during this tragic time."

Stephanie Wilkinson described her husband as an "amazing person."

"This is such an unexpected loss to us, and words do not exist to describe the amazing person Drew was," she said. "Our family would especially like to thank local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies for their immediate and continued response to this tragedy. Drew would be very grateful for all of your efforts for both us and the community."

The judge's funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 27 at Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church ion Oak Hill Avenue n Hagerstown.

Law enforcement officers are still searching for the suspected shooter, 49-year-old Pedro Argote.

Argote's silver Mercedes was found around 11 a.m. last Saturday in an area around Williamsport, which is near the Maryland-West Virginia state line.

According to court records, Wilkinson presided over Argote's divorce case.

The Associated Press reports that Wilkinson ruled against Argote after hearing testimony from his wife and an adult daughter, who said he controlled every aspect of their lives, keeping them isolated and subjecting them to various acts of violence in recent years.

Police have pointed to the judge's decision as a motive for the shooting, which sent a shock wave through Maryland's legal community.

Wilkinson concluded that Argote wasn't fit to have custody of his four younger children, ages 12, 11, 5 and 3, according to The Associated Press.

"The manner in which Mr. Argote has isolated these children and mom over the past two years, I think that has gone on throughout the marriage, and it's shocking," the judge said. "I think he is abusive in multiple ways."

The U.S. Marshals have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Argote's arrest.