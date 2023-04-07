Paul Cattermole of British pop group S Club 7 dies at 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was 46.

The band and Cattermole's family said Friday that "it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole," the BBC reported.

They said Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday, and pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Portrait of British Pop singer and actor Paul Cattermole, of the group S Club 7, late 1990s or early 2000s. / Getty Images

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances," they said.

The news comes just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour.

In a statement on social media, members of S Club 7 said they were "truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the band said.

Formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls, S Club 7 was launched – like The Monkees – through a TV show about a pop band, in which the members played fictionalized versions of themselves.

S Club 7 had a string of upbeat U.K. hits including "Don't Stop Movin'," bubblegum pop classic "Reach" and ballad "Never Had a Dream Come True," which was also a top 10 hit in the United States.

In total, they had 11 U.K. top 10 singles, including four number ones, and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, the BBC reported. They also won two Brit Awards, a pop music honor in the U.K.

In 2002, the group performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 50 years on the throne.

Cattermole left the band the same year, after which his bandmates dropped the number from their name, the BBC reported

"It had got to the point where things were being handled so badly, I had to go," he told the Guardian in 2019.

All seven S Club members reunited in 2014, and Cattermole starred in a stage production of The Rocky Horror Show the following year, the BBC reported.

But he said he never saw much of the money his group made, and put his Brit Award statuette - won for best newcomer in 2000 - on eBay in 2018 after struggling to find work due to a back injury.

In February, all the original members of S Club 7 announced a 25th anniversary tour, due to begin in October.