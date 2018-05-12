Paris stabbing leaves 1 dead, 4 injured; suspect fatally shot by police

Authorities say a knife-wielding man stabbed several people in Paris on Saturday before he was shot and killed by police. The incident took place near the city's famous opera house.

Local police say least four people were wounded -- two severely and two with minor injuries -- and at least one victim was killed in the attack. Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity. His motive is currently unclear.

Witnesses said the attacker ran toward police yelling "kill me or I'll kill you."

Video posted to social media showed police surrounding a man lying on the ground as bystanders in the area frantically fled the scene.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the "odious attack" on Twitter and applauded police for quickly "neutralizing the attacker."

CBS News' Elaine Cobbe contributed to this report.