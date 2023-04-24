Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure after allegedly masturbating during flight

Rapper Desiigner charged with exposing himself on flight to Minneapolis Rapper Desiigner charged with exposing himself on flight to Minneapolis 00:42

Rapper Desiigner has been charged with indecent exposure after revealing himself to multiple people and masturbating on a plane, prosecutors allege.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota charged the Brooklyn-born rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, with the misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure on an aircraft, CBS News Minnesota reported.

Prosecutors said Selby masturbated and exposed himself multiple times in the first class section of a Delta flight on April 17, CBS News Minnesota reported.

The rapper, best known for his 2016 hit song "Panda," was informed his actions violated federal law and he was moved to the back of the plane, where two of his travel companions monitored him, according to prosectors.

Prosecutors said that Selby was interviewed by an FBI agent after his flight landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, CBS News Minnesota reported.

After news of the incident broke, the rapper posted a statement to his Instagram stories where he said he was "ashamed" and that he was seeking treatment.

"For the past few months I have not been ok, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital," he wrote. "I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, … am admitting myself in a facility to help me."