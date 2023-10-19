Hilton hotel in Texas cancels Palestinian group's conference, citing safety

FBI, others warns of potential new threats in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

A prominent Palestinian rights organization said a conference it was planning later this month was canceled by a Hilton hotel in Texas where it was slated to host the event.

The US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) annual conference was scheduled for October 27-29 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria in Houston. The keynote speaker is billed as Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan.

Ahmad Abuznaid, USCPR's executive director, said in a statement posted on X that Hilton's decision to cancel the conference violates the group's First Amendment rights and "is clearly an act of ethnic, racial and religious discrimination."

"Not only has Hilton breached their agreement with us, they have also sent a strong message that they stand on the side of hate and bigotry and hate," Abuznaid said.

Yesterday, the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel, capitulating to external pressure from hate groups, canceled the USCPR upcoming conference. The cancellation was made with little notice or warning.

Our experience isn’t an isolated incident.

Our response is below #StandWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/o3G9YmzvLL — #DefendMasaferYatta USCPR (@USCPR_) October 18, 2023

Hilton confirmed that it canceled the event, saying in an email sent to CBS MoneyWatch that "the safety and security of our team members and guests is our top priority." It cited "escalating security concerns."

It added, "Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria serves as a place of public accommodation and does not endorse the positions of third-party groups or organizations."

The Hilton cancellation comes amid the war between Israel and Hamas, an armed Palestinian militant group. Tensions in the U.S. have flared amidst the deadly conflict, including crimes committed against both Jewish and Muslim communities.