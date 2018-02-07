Ozzy Osbourne announces farewell tour

Ozzy Osbourne is the latest musician to announce a farewell tour, joining the ranks of Elton John, Neil Diamond and Paul Simon. The rocker says he wants to spend more time with his family, and told ET, "My biggest fear is to be found dead in a hotel room. It's just time to come home."

The Black Sabbath frontman said on Tuesday that he's retiring from the road after 50 years of touring, and his next tour, "No More Tours 2," will be his last. The tour's name is a nod to his 1990s tour, "No More Tours," but he promises this time it's for real.

The rocker and his wife, "The Talk" host Sharon Osbourne, told ET's Keltie Knight that they want to spend more time with their grandkids.

"I've never seen my kids grow up -- I've never been around -- and now I have grandchildren and I want to spend some time with them," the 69-year-old rocker said. "I feel like a mouse on a wheel going around in circles."

Sharon added, "I missed all my kids' things, Ozzy did too, and now we're gonna miss everything with the grandkids. You look back -- and we've had an amazing life together, unbelievably gifted -- but you give up something when you have this life. You give up friends. You give up memories of going to people's weddings, birthdays, school events."

The two told ET that the decision was a long time coming, and Ozzy has assured fans that he isn't retiring altogether.

"I'm just not touring anymore," he said. "I'm gonna be doing gigs in Vegas, festivals, but I'm not touring anymore ... I'm not giving up music."

Tickets for Ozzy's "No More Tours 2" go on sale Feb. 17 at LiveNation.com. The tour kicks off in Jacksonville in April.