Oxford Circus station incident: Police respond to reports of shots fired in London - live updates

LONDON -- British police said Friday they were responding to reports of shots fired at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest, and on the street above.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter they responded as if the incident was "terrorist related."

Police called at 16:38 to a number of reports of shots fired on #OxfordStreet & underground at Oxford Circus tube station. Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from @BTP — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

British Transport Police tweeted just after 4:40 p.m. that officers were on the scene.

Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs for shelter.

A BBC reporter said she saw a "mass stampede" of people fleeing the station, some of whom were screaming and crying.

Transit authorities say the station has been evacuated and trains are not stopping there.

Transport police advised people to avoid the area, which was packed with commuters and shoppers at the end of the working week and amid Black Friday sales.

This is a developing story and will be updated.