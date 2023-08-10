Grand jury indicts teen suspect on hate crime charge in O'Shae Sibley's Brooklyn stabbing death

17-year-old suspect indicted in stabbing death of O'Shae Sibley 17-year-old suspect indicted in stabbing death of O'Shae Sibley 01:51

NEW YORK — The stabbing death of O'Shae Sibley will be prosecuted as a hate crime, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said at a news conference late Thursday afternoon.

Gonzalez announced a grand jury voted to indict the 17-year-old high school student arrested in Sibley's death last week for second-degree murder as a hate crime.

On July 29, Sibley and his friends were dancing to Beyoncé while filling their car at a gas station in Brooklyn when they got into an argument with a group of teenagers who used homophobic slurs and made anti-Black statements, according to the New York Police Department.

Security camera video from the gas station shows both groups walked away when the argument ended, but Sibley returned and crossed a parking lot to confront the 17-year-old recording with his phone.

Sibley, 28, can be seen following the teen and lunging at him. The teen allegedly stabbed Sibley out of view from the cameras, according to the NYPD.

"Defending yourself from being an anti-gay or an anti-Black comment and arguing back is not a cause for someone to take a weapon and do what was done in this case," Gonzalez said. "Hate crimes impacts a victim, but it also impacts a community. It robs not just the family, but an entire community of the sense of safety and security."

If convicted as charged, the teen suspect faces a minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison, and a maximum of 25 years to life.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Sibley moved to New York to pursue his career as a dancer. On Tuesday, about 200 people attended his funeral in Philadelphia, where he grew up.

Jake Kelly carries the casket of his son, O'Shae Sibley, following funeral services and a celebration of life at the Met Philadelphia on Aug. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 28-year-old member of the Philadelphia Dance Company was dancing with friends at a Brooklyn gas station on July 29 when he was stabbed and killed. A 17-year-old has been arrested on a hate crime charge in the slaying. Getty Images