A popular film category is coming to the Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars are adding a new category to honor popular films. Eligibility requirements for the popular film category will be announced later.

John Bailey, the newly re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in an email to members Wednesday morning that the Board of Governors met Tuesday night to approve the major change. He also said the Academy promises a brisk three-hour Oscars ceremony next year, and a much earlier air date in 2020.

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know: - A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

The 2019 ceremony will air Feb. 24, while the 2020 ceremony will move to Feb. 9.

Ratings for the 90th Academy Awards, this past March, fell to an all-time low of 26.5 million viewers -- down 19 percent from the previous year. It marked the first time the glitzy awards ceremony had fewer than 30 million viewers since 2008. It also clocked it at nearly four hours, making it the longest show in over a decade.

This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, and it had a unique focus on women. Four actresses presented the top two acting categories, and three of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct accusers -- Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra -- introduced a video about the #MeToo movement and inclusion in Hollywood.