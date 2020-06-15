Next year's Oscars delayed to April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network announced Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned. The star-studded ceremony that honors Hollywood was set to take place on February 28, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the fourth time in Oscars history that the awards show has been postponed.

"For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year," said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

Officials at the Academy said they will extend the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to February 28. Nominations will be announced Monday, March 15.

"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," the Academy's statement read. "This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

"We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year's show is a safe and celebratory event," said ABC's president of entertainment Karey Burke.

Hollywood has said it plans to resume filming major productions and some theaters across the U.S. are beginning to reopen, according to ET Online. The Academy also said streaming films that had a previously planned theatrical run would be eligible for this year's Oscars.

ET Online reported the Academy has implemented "equity and inclusion" measures, including an expanded Best Picture category allowing 10 films, plus more representation and inclusion standards.

For Hollywood, the show must go on

The Academy said the 12th annual Governors Awards has also been canceled because of the pandemic. That event hands out honorary Oscars to previously announced recipients and is usually held in Los Angeles during the second week of November.

The Oscars have faced delays before. In 1938, the ceremony was pushed back a week because of flooding in Los Angeles. In 1968, it was delayed following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In 1981, hours before the broadcast was to begin, it was postponed 24 hours after the attempted assassination of President Reagan in Washington, D.C.

Other award shows have yet to confirm their plans, according to The Associated Press. The 74th Tony Awards has been postponed indefinitely, while the 78th Golden Globes haven't announced a date. The 72nd Emmy Awards are set for September 20.