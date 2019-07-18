So you want to spend the night in a Wienermobile

Planning a long weekend, or maybe a romantic getaway? Airbnb has just the place. It comes with panoramic views, an outdoor dining area -- and a 27-foot hot dog on top.

The lodging service is renting what it describes as an "authentic" Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Available in Chicago, the vehicle sleeps two and comes equipped with a mini-fridge stocked with (but of course) plenty of franks and fixings for a Windy City-style dog.

Airbnb

Says Airbnb's listing: "Complete with a bed for dreaming of wienies, sitting area for discussing at length whether a hot dog is a sandwich (spoiler alert – it is!) and other amenities like adjacent outdoor spaces for the bathroom and a hot dog picnic zone, this hot dog paradise is the ideal respite for two music lovers in town for the festival weekend… or just those who relish a good story."

Airbnb

Hot dog lovers can book the Wienermobile starting July 24 for for $136 a night. Breakfast is provided, and amenities include towels and linens, hair dryer and carbon monoxide detector. Best of all, parking is gratis.