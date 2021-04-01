At least four dead in Orange, California business complex shooting

At least four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday evening in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, CBS Los Angeles reports. The suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was in critical condition.

A woman wounded by gunfire was also hospitalized in critical condition.

The Orange Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at around 5:30 p.m, Lieutenant Jennifer Amat said during a late night news conference. Shots were being fired when officers arrived and an officer-involved shooting took place at the two-story complex. The shooting occurred on both floors of the building.

Officers found four deceased victims at the scene, Amat said. Authorities were trying to identify them and notify their families.

There was no initial word on the suspect's possible motive or even on what type of business or businesses were involved. The complex includes businesses such as real estate services, counseling, and insurance firms.

Authorities said multiple agencies were involved in the active investigation, including the Orange County District Attorney's office.

According to The Associated Press, people were gathered outside the complex in hopes of getting information about their loved ones. One man told CBS Los Angeles said his brother worked at the complex and hadn't been answering his phone.

"I'm scared, I'm really scared," Paul Tovar said. "I'm just trying to find out his well-being. He's not answering his phone, neither is my niece. I'm pretty scared and worried."

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the shooting "heartbreaking and horrifying" in a tweet.

Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight. https://t.co/nw3On2RJH2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

Representative Katie Porter, whose district includes Orange County, said she was "deeply saddened" while state Senator Tom Umberg, who represents the district Orange is in, said he was "devastated."

I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. https://t.co/e736MgqCQe — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) April 1, 2021

Robin and I are devastated to hear about the shooting in Orange. My staff and I will be monitoring the situation as new information becomes available. https://t.co/jHK3gBWBcS — Senator Tom Umberg (@SenatorUmberg) April 1, 2021

The shooting was the worst in the city since 1997, when a former Caltrans employee killed four people.