Watch Live: Authorities to release new details on Orange, California shooting that left at least 4 dead

Officials are set to release new information about the mass shooting Wednesday evening in Orange, California, that left at least four people dead and two hospitalized, including the suspect, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 5:30 p.m. local time, said Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat during a Wednesday night news conference, and an officer-involved shooting took place at the two-story complex. Officers found four deceased victims at the scene, Amat said.

There was no initial word on the suspect's possible motive or even on what type of business or businesses were involved. The complex includes businesses such as real estate services, counseling, and insurance firms.

Authorities said this was the city's deadliest shooting since 1997, when a former Caltrans employee killed four people.

