At least four dead in Orange, California business complex shooting

At least four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, CBS Los Angeles reports. The suspect and another person were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Orange Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at around 5:30 p.m. and located multiple victims when officers arrived. The identities of the four victims have been released.

Authorities told CBS Los Angeles that an officer-involved shooting also occurred and that a suspect was taken into custody.

Representative Katie Porter, whose district includes Orange County, said she was "deeply saddened" while state Senator Tom Umberg, who represents the district Orange is in, said he was "devastated."

Robin and I are devastated to hear about the shooting in Orange. My staff and I will be monitoring the situation as new information becomes available. https://t.co/jHK3gBWBcS — Senator Tom Umberg (@SenatorUmberg) April 1, 2021

"I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more," Porter added. "My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely."

The shooting was the worst in the city since 1997, when a former Caltrans employee killed four people.