What's open and closed for Juneteenth? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.

Americans on June 19 are marking the third consecutive year of Juneteenth as a federally recognized holiday. Like on other federal holidays, some services and stores may be closed today to commemorate the holiday.

Whether you need to run to the bank or to the store on Wednesday, it could be helpful to check whether the business will be operating during its normal hours before heading out the door. As a relatively new holiday, some businesses are choosing to mark the event, while others will remain open without changes to their regular schedules.

Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day or America's second Independence Day — commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. after the Civil War. Even though it wasn't officially added to the national calendar until 2021, many Americans had celebrated it annually for more than a century.

Read on to learn about what's open and closed on June 19.

Is Costco open on Juneteenth?

Yes, Costco's U.S. locations will be open on June 19th. The retailer only closes its doors for seven federal holidays, and Juneteenth isn't among them, according to its website. Its next holiday closure will be July 4.

Is Walmart open on Juneteenth?

Yes, according to Walmart's website, its U.S. locations are open on June 19th.

Are other stores and restaurants open on Juneteenth?

Most U.S. stores and restaurants will be operating on Juneteenth, although it may be best to check ahead about whether their hours may be shortened or altered due to the holiday.

One retailer that said it is closing for Juneteenth is Patagonia, which said in an Instagram post that all its U.S. locations will be closed on June 19th to celebrate the holiday.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Many banks will be closed on June 19th, following the Federal Reserve's holiday schedule. Among those that have announced closures on Juneteenth are Bank of America, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase.

Is the U.S. Post office open on Juneteenth?

The U.S. Postal Service's retail locations are closed on June 19th, and there won't be mail delivery other than holiday premium Priority Mail Express, according to the postal agency.

Is the stock market open on Juneteenth?

No, U.S. markets are closed on June 19th, according to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.