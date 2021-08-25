OnlyFans suspends plan to ban sexual content on October 1

OnlyFans, a social media platform where fans pay to follow individuals who post photos and videos of themselves on the platform, said it is suspending a plan that would have banned sexually explicit content on October 1. In a tweet on Wednesday, the service said it "stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

The website is reversing course after its plan to prohibit sexual content sparked a furor among some of its creators and users. Earlier, OnlyFans had said the decision to ban such material was the result of requests from banking partners and companies that handle financial transactions, a spokesperson said.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change," OnlyFans said in its tweet.

The company said it would be sending an email to creators regarding its policy "shortly."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.