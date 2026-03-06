Mother and daughter killed in storm as tornado, hail hit Oklahoma

A mother and her daughter were killed amid severe storms and a reported tornado in Oklahoma on Thursday night, officials told CBS News, and the state is bracing for more severe weather on Friday.

The pair were found in a vehicle on Highway 60 in Major County, and their deaths appear to be "tornado related," the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said. They had been on the phone with another family member before losing the connection, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was able to use that signal to find the vehicle, CBS affiliate KWTV reported.

The department did not identify the pair except to say the mother was 47 years old and the daughter was 13. They were from Fairview, Oklahoma, the department said.

Governor Kevin Stitt said on social media that he was "praying for the family as they grieve this tragic loss, as well as those impacted by the storms."

Emergency crews also reported a semi-truck rollover on Highway 412, three miles of downed power lines, and structural damage in Cleo Springs, KWTV said. Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 60 amid repairs.

A video from Fairview Emergency Management shows a massive tornado moving across the horizon.

Some parts of the state saw two-inch pieces of hail, the National Weather Service said on social media. Other areas were wracked by strong thunderstorms and winds up to 60 miles per hour. Several tornadoes were confirmed across the state, according to NWS updates.

The storm risk will continue on Friday, with the NWS warning of possible tornadoes, hail the size of baseballs and winds of up to 70 miles per hour. Scattered showers and storms were forming on Friday morning.