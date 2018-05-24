Police: Suspect dead after opening fire at Oklahoma City restaurant, two shot

Oklahoma City police said a man was killed after allegedly shooting two people in a restaurant on Thursday. The suspected shooter was confronted outside the restaurant by a bystander with a pistol, Oklahoma City police said.

Oklahoma City Police Captain Bo Matthews said the suspect entered Louie's Grill & Bar and opened fire around 6:30 p.m., CBS Okahoma City affiliate KWTV reports. One adult woman and a juvenile female were shot. They were both transported to a local hospital. Two other people were injured, including one police said suffered "serious injuries."

Mathews said when the suspect exited the restaurant, he was confronted by a citizen who took out his own firearm, shooting and killing the suspect, KWTV reports.

The suspect has not been identified. The shooter's motive is unknown and his identity is not yet confirmed. The victims are expected to survive. More details will be provided later.