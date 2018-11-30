Utah police say kidnapping suspect shot dead by officers near Christmas celebration

Police in Ogden, Utah shot and killed a kidnapping suspect in front City Hall as Christmas celebrations took place nearby, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports. Police chief Randy Watt said there was an exchange of gunfire after officers confronted the kidnapping suspect around 6:15 p.m.

At a press conference two hours later after the incident, Watt said he did not believe there was any threat to the community at this time.

Watt said the kidnapping is not believed to have happened in Ogden. He said more details about the kidnapping will be released on Saturday.

The officers were uninjured, Watt said.

The area was crowded at the time of the shooting with people attending the Ogden Christmas Village Celebration, KUTV reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.