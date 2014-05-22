Office Depot recalling 1.4M rolling office chairs

NEW YORK - Office Depot (ODP) is recalling 1.4 million black rolling office chairs after it received 153 reports of a broken part that caused at least one serious injury.

CPSC.gov

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the chair's seat plate weld can crack or break, separating the seat from its base.

The CPSC says Office Depot received 25 reports of injuries suffered by consumers, including a fractured back and hip, injuries to the back of the head, and bruises and scrapes.

The Office Depot Gibson Leather Task Chairs are armless and adjustable and have five wheels. They were made by companies based in Taiwan and China, and were sold at Office Depot stores and online from 2003 to 2012 for about $40 each.

The CPSC says people should stop using the chairs and return them to the store for a $55 merchandise credit.

Office Depot is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Its shares rose 6 cents to $5.03 in midday trading.