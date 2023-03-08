Office chairs sold at Marshalls, TJ Maxx and other retailers recalled after reports of injuries

Consumer safety officials are recalling office chairs sold at TJ Maxx and other retailers because the seat backs could suddenly break, potentially causing injury.

The chairs are made by Chinese manufacturing firm Anji Guotai and were sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The chairs feature a circle cushion seat, adjustable metal stand, five wheels and horizontal oval for the back.

Retailers sold nearly 82,000 of the chairs, priced between $60 and $70, between June 2019 and December 2022. The CPSC has received 10 reports of people getting hurt when the chair back broke or detached from the seat, including one concussion.

The chairs come in black, brown, cream, floral, gray, light blue, mint, navy, orange, pink or white colors bearing product numbers GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB or GT646AABO. About 1,000 of them were also sold in Canada, the commission said.

Federal safety regulators say the seat back on some chairs made by China's Anji Guotai can break or detach, potentially causing injury. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Customers who purchased a chair should return it for a full refund, the CPSC said. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact TJ Maxx's parent company TJX Companies at 1-888-359-4763 or visit https://www.recallrtr.com/officechair.

"At TJX, product safety is very important to us," a company spokesman told CBS MoneyWatch in a statement. "We encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these chairs to participate in the recall."

Office chairs mark the second recall from TJX this year. The CPSC recalled nearly 75 bookcases from the company last month because the items could potentially lean forward on their own and topple over. The Aderes brand bookcases were sold for about $800 in the U.S. between October 2021 and March 2022, the CPSC said.

Based in Massachusetts, TJX operates roughly 4,700 stores across nine countries. The company agreed to pay the CPSC a $13 million penalty last year for selling about 1,200 previously recalled products. The company sold barstools, beer mugs, portable speakers, baby sleepers, foldable lawn chairs and other recalled items at its brick-and-mortar stores between March 2014 and October 2019, CPSC officials said.