How to watch the Democratic presidential debate in Ohio
Twelve of the top Democratic presidential primary candidates take the stage Tuesday for the fourth Democratic debate of the 2020 campaign season. The debate, co-hosted by CNN and The New York Times, is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.
How to watch the Democratic debate Tuesday
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2019
- Time: 8 to 11 p.m. ET
- Location: Otterbein University – Westerville, OH
- TV Channel: CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International
- Online stream: Watch CNN on fuboTV (free trial offer)
- Analysis: Watch CBSN for live coverage of the debate before, during and after
- Preview: What to watch for during the debate
Which candidates qualified for the debate?
Here are the candidates who have qualified to appear at the October debate:
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Cory Booker, New Jersey senator
- Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
- Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary
- Kamala Harris, California senator
- Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
- Beto O'Rourke, former Texas congressman
- Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Tom Steyer, businessman
- Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
- Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman
How do the Democratic candidates qualify for the debate?
The criteria to qualify for the October debate are the same as the criteria for the September debate. Each candidate must reach at least 2% in four qualifying polls and raise money from 130,000 unique donors.