Ocean Spray fires CEO for violating policy against harassment

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has fired its president and CEO, Bobby Chacko, for violating the company's policy against harassment, the cooperative of more than 700 farmer families announced Tuesday.

"At Ocean Spray, we have pledged to hold everyone accountable and ensure that every decision is made in the best interest of the cooperative," Peter Dhillon, chairman of Ocean Spray's board of directors said in a news release.

"It should be noted that Bobby Chacko helped to right the ship at Ocean Spray and set us on a new path," Dhillon's statement continued. "However, no matter how valuable someone's contributions may be, we simply cannot accept a violation of our company policy."

A spokesperson for Ocean Spray declined to elaborate on Chacko's termination. Chacko joined Ocean Spray in 2017 as senior vice president and chief global growth officer, according to the company's website.

James White, who previously worked as chairman, president and CEO of Jamba Juice, was named interim chief executive, Ocean Spray said. He joined the Ocean Spray board of directors as an adviser in last June.

A search for a permanent CEO is underway, Ocean Spray said.

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is an agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the U.S., Canada and Chile. The cooperative's cranberries can be found in more than a thousand products in over 100 countries worldwide, including Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail.

Ocean Spray is not alone in ousting the person running the company recently. McDonald's in November fired CEO Steve Easterbrook for violating the fast-food chain's policy by conducting what it called a "recent consensual relationship with an employee."