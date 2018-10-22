Obama rally in Las Vegas – live stream

LAS VEGAS — Former President Barack Obama is headlining a rally in Las Vegas with Democratic candidate for Senate Jacky Rosen and other Nevada Democrats. The event is taking place at a University of Nevada, Las Vegas, arena and is scheduled to start between 4:35 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. ET.

The rally comes as Democrats are trying to build enthusiasm among young people and minority voters and avoid a repeat of the 2014 midterms when Democratic turnout faltered.

Obama won Nevada during his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. Democrat Hillary Clinton carried Nevada in 2016, but Republicans currently hold all statewide offices and are hoping to sweep the state again this year.

Rosen is a freshman congresswoman from the Las Vegas area who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller. The two faced off in a televised debate Friday night.

Obama's visit to the battleground state follows visits over the weekend by his former Vice President Joe Biden and a rally by President Donald Trump. Last month, the former president spoke at a rally in California for congressional Democrats.