O.J. Simpson spotted by reporter soon after release; brushes off questions

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson brushed off a reporter when he was approached following his release from federal prison Sunday night, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Hours after the former football star was released on parole he was spotted by a reporter and camera crew at a Nevada gas station, where his driver was refueling his car. As the reporter approached Simpson's car, he asked how it felt to be out of prison and where Simpson was heading.

"Y'all stalking me?" Simpson replied. "Well, one, none of your business. Two I'm in a car for the last five hours, so how do I know how it feels to be out?"

Simpson, 70, was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was granted parole after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

Simpson will be monitored by a parole board for the next five years and will live in Nevada until he gets permission to leave. He said during his July parole hearing that he plans to move to Florida.

Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in Los Angeles in 1994. He was acquitted the following year in what was dubbed the "trial of the century."

In a statement released through a family spokesman, Goldman's parents said they respected the Nevada Parole Board's decision to release Simpson, but that it was "still difficult for us knowing he will be a free man again."

Fred and Kim Goldman said they will continue to pursue payment of a $33.5 million judgment awarded in 1997 after Simpson was found civilly liable for the deaths.