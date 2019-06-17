O.J. Simpson creates Twitter account, says he has "a little gettin' even to do"

O.J. Simpson has already racked up 650,000 Twitter followers after setting up his account last week. His first post came just one day after the world marked the 25th anniversary of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. In the early hours of June 13, 1994, Simpson's ex-wife and her friend were found stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home, and Simpson was about to become embroiled in one of the most talked-about murder cases in history. All these years later, he's still being talked about.

Simpson doesn't seem to mind the attention, as he created a Twitter account to give the world his "thoughts and opinions on just about everything," he explained in his first tweet.

In the first video posted to the Twitter, Simpson also mentions there are many fake accounts out there, but this one — which is not verified by Twitter — is the only real one.

"I've got a little gettin' even to do," he says at the end of the video.

Since creating the account on June 14, Simpson has posted only three videos. In one video, he says for years, people had been able to say whatever they wanted about him with no accountability. "But now, I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight," he says.

Simpson says he'll use the Twitter account to talk about everything from fantasy football to politics. But in the third video posted, he addresses something much different: the rumor that he is Khloe Kardashian's father.

In his first Twitter video, O.J. Simpson says he has "a little gettin' even to do." In another video, he addresses rumors about Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian (right). O.J. Simpson & Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Bob Kardashian, he's like a brother to me," Simpson said of his former lawyer and Khloe's dad, who died in 2003. Simpson says the late Bob Kardashian and his then-wife, Kris Jenner, had a terrific relationship before it ended. "Never — and I want to stress that never in any way, shape or form — have I had any interest in Kris romantically, sexually. And I never got any indication that she had any interest in me," he says in the selfie video.

"Stories" about the pair are "bogus, bad and tasteless," Simpson tells his Twitter follows.

"Khloe, like all the girls, I'm very proud of. Just like I know Bob would be if he was here," Simpson says in the video. "But the facts of the matter are she's not mine."

Robert Kardashian was a member of Simpson's "Dream Team" of lawyers who won an acquittal in his murder trial in 1995. Two years later, a different jury found Simpson liable for the deaths in a civil trial and ordered him to pay millions of dollars in damages to the victims' families.

Simpson ran into more legal trouble a decade later, and was convicted in 2008 for his role in a Las Vegas robbery of sports memorabilia. He was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years.

Simpson said while he'll mainly use his new Twitter account to talk about sports, he would also go off on tangents, like this one. The Twitter bio reads: "If you don't see it here, I didn't say it."