Nvidia stock surges on GeForce RTX 50 series unveiling at CES

Nvidia stock on Tuesday, a day after of founder Jensen Huang's speech at CES 2025, has soared 24% to top its record set in November. Sparking the surge is the chipmaker's unveiling of its GeForce RTX 50 Series desktop and laptop GPUs — its most advanced consumer graphics processor units for gamers, creators and developers.

In a packed Las Vegas arena, Nvidia founder Huang on Monday stood on stage and marveled over the crisp real-time computer graphics displayed on the screen behind him. He watched as a dark-haired woman walked through ornate gilded double doors and took in the rays of light that poured in through stained glass windows.

"The amount of geometry that you saw was absolutely insane," Huang told an audience of thousands at CES 2025 Monday night. "It would have been impossible without artificial intelligence."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. Huang unveiled advanced AI for training robots and cars, enhanced gaming chips, and Nvidia's first desktop computer. Artur Widak/Anadolu via Getty Images

Huang said the GPUs, which use the company's next-generation artificial intelligence chip Blackwell, can deliver breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering.

"Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives," Huang said, adding that Blackwell "is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago." Blackwell technology is now in full production, he said.

The GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards will arrive on store shelves on Jan. 30, according to the Nvidia site. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5070 will be available starting in February.

Building on the tech Nvidia released 25 years ago, the company announced that it would also introduce "RTX Neural Shaders," which use AI to help render game characters in deep detail — a task that's notoriously tricky because people can easily spot a small error on digital humans.

Huang said Nvidia is also introducing a new suite of technologies that enable "autonomous characters" to perceive, plan and act like human players. Those characters can help players plan strategies or adapt tactics to challenge players and create more dynamic battles.

In addition to Nvidia, tech giants such as AMD, Google and Samsung were at CES 2025 to unveil artificial intelligence tools aimed at helping both content creators and consumers alike in their quest for entertainment.

Nvidia and other AI stocks keep climbing even as criticism rises that their stock prices have already shot too high, too fast. Despite worries about a potential bubble, the industry continues to talk up its potential.