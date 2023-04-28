How to nominate your mom to be featured on 'Evening News'

Watch CBS News
Is there a special person in your life who deserves national recognition this Mother's Day? Norah O'Donnell wants to honor a mom or mother-like figure with a Zoom interview that will be featured on "CBS Evening News" on Thursday, May 11.

How can I nominate someone?

Email honoring@cbsnews.com or text Norah at 202-217-1107 by Friday, May 5. In addition to selecting one person to appear on "CBS Evening News," we'll also round up some submissions on CBSNews.com

What information should I include in my nomination?

Include the name of your nominee, a photo and a brief blurb about what makes your nominee special. Please note that by nominating someone, you're agreeing to allow your message and photo to run across CBS News' platforms.

When will I find out if my mom has been selected?

If your nominee has been selected for an on-air interview or inclusion in a CBSNews.com article, you will hear from us by Tuesday, May 9.

