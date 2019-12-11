MLB players to sport Nike swoosh on front of jerseys in 2020

Baseball is going swoosh. Nike's famed logo will appear on the upper right chest of all 30 Major League Baseball team jerseys starting in March. The placement is in a far more prominent position than the Majestic Athletic logo previously stitched onto player sleeves.

The new jersey placement is part of a 10-year agreement announced last January that replaced an earlier deal announced with Under Armour to take over from Majestic. Online sportswear retailer Fanatics will manufacture and distribute licensed Nike Major League Baseball uniforms and training wear to consumers.

Majestic had manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and had been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by Majestic, Russell Athletic and Rawlings.

Sports apparel company Nike will have its swoosh logo on Major League Baseball player jerseys starting in March 2020. Major League Baseball

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said in January that Nike is the ideal new partner for jerseys because the company has a "global brand and reputation as a leader in driving innovation."

As part of the jersey deal, the league will promote Nike products on MLB's website, social media platforms and television network.

Jersey presence isn't Nike's only tie to professional baseball: The company has endorsements with more than 500 players — including some in the minor league.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and Chicago Cub shortstop Javier Báez all have cleat endorsements with Nike, although details about their individual deals haven't been made public.

Other professional sports leagues, including Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association, allow company logos on their player jerseys. The trend has so far eluded the National Football League.