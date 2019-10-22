Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down in January

Nike said Tuesday that its longtime CEO Mark Parker will step down early next year.

He will be replaced by Nike boardmember John Donahoe, president and CEO of cloud computing company ServiceNow. Donahoe was previously the chief executive of ecommerce company eBay.

Donahoe's "expertise in digital commerce, technology, global strategy and leadership, combined with his strong relationship with the brand, make him ideally suited to accelerate our digital transformation," Parker said in a statement.

The 64-year-old Parker, who has served as CEO of the sporting goods giant since 2006, will become executive chairman of the board.



Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike said the shift will happen on Jan. 13, 2020.

The executive shake-up comes three weeks after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency slapped renowned track coach Alberto Salazar with a four-year ban from the sport for running experiments with supplements and testosterone. He kept Parker abreast of these tests, according to emails referenced in reports from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Parker told CNBC that the scandal did not influence his decision to leave the top job.