2018 ACM Awards highlights and winners - live updates
7:44 p.m. E.T.: Country music's biggest stars are returning to Las Vegas for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, six months after a gunman killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last October in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The show is known as "country music's party of the year," but Sunday's show is sure to hit somber notes as performers pay tribute to those lost during last fall's tragedy.
The ACM Awards airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and CBS All Access.
Follow live updates of the 2018 ACM Awards below:
Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha perform
8:28 p.m.: Florida Georgia Line took the stage to perform "Like You Ain't Even Gone." Tyler Hubbard wore red head to toe, while Brian Kelly wore white. Soon, Bebe Rexha joined the pair as the stage opened to reveal a chorus of backup singers. The trio performed against a bright, starry backdrop that matched Rexha's silver, shimmery dress.
Maren Morris and Chris Young perform
8:20 p.m. Maren Morris sang "Rich" against a larger-than life lit-up sign that also said "Rich." She wore a glamorous gold gown and finished her performance with a shower of confetti.
In contrast, Chris Young took the stage to sing "Losing Sleep" on a simple, small set with just two backup musicians.
Reba McEntire delivers monologue
8:12 p.m.: Host Reba McEntire poked fun at herself when she talked about how she first hosted the ACM Awards in 1986.
She said, "To put that in perspective, not only was Kelsea Ballerini not born, her parents weren't even dating yet."
McEntire talked about taking over the hosting reigns after Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley hosted last year and joked, "I guess they finally figured out it only takes one woman to do the job of two men." As the audience laughed and cheered, she reassured Bryan and Bentley, "I really do love you both."
McEntire made fun of her own age again, talking about how country music has changed over the years. She asked the audience, "Do you remember the biggest thing in 1993? My hair. Jacked up to Jesus," as a throwback photo of her voluminous 'do appeared on screen.
Kenny Chesney got the audience up to their feet as he sang a rousing rendition "Get Along."
Stars open show with tribute to shooting victims
8:05 p.m.: Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett opened the ACM Awards by talking about the healing power of music.
"Music helps us remember what really matters in life," said Bryan.
Morris added, "Music does so much more than provide an escape from the pain. It inspires us, it soothes us and it makes us stronger."
Aldean said that for the Las Vegas shooting victims and their family and friends, "We celebrate music tonight."
Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley and more of country's biggest stars have arrived on the red carpet.
"You know I think everybody sort of tried to make this thing about me coming back to Vegas come try to make it a little bigger than it was," Aldean said. "For me, you know, I've got a million great memories in Vegas and one horrible one."
It's been just over six months since Aldean's performance at a music festival was tragically cut short, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.
"I love this town. I mean, I love Las Vegas, I love this city. Was looking forward to coming back out here and I think this is the right setting for me. To be out here with the country music family, my friends and people in the country music world," he said.
Other performers include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Toby Keith, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show.