Nick Cannon announces birth of 10th child, just weeks after welcoming his 9th

Nick Cannon is now a father of 10. The television host announced on Friday that he and Brittany Bell welcomed a baby, just two weeks after the birth of his ninth child.

"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned an Instagram post. In the video, Cannon, Bell and their loved ones are seen celebrating ahead of the birth of the couple's third child together.

In addition to his three children with Bell and the baby he had two weeks ago with photographer LaNisha Cole, Cannon is also a father to 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 16-month-old twins with Abby De La Rosa, and a 3-month-old son with Bre Tiesi. Last December, Cannon shared that his 5-month-old son, whom he had with Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer.

In June, De La Rosa announced she was pregnant again but did not reveal who the father was. Fans have speculated it is Cannon. He has not commented on the pregnancy.

Back in July, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner that he could have three kids in 2022.

He admitted that despite others' concerns about his "unorthodox scenario" he dedicates his "entire day" to his children.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," he said. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."