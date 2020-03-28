Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds briefing on COVID-19 response
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing Saturday on the state's response to COVID-19. On Friday he announced there have been more than 44,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state.
He has repeatedly stressed a need for more hospital beds and ventilators to treat patients in the weeks ahead as the number of cases are expected to rise.
How to watch Cuomo's briefing today
What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing on COVID-19 response
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2020
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device