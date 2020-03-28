Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds briefing on COVID-19 response

Live

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding a briefing Saturday on the state's response to COVID-19. On Friday he announced there have been more than 44,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state.

He has repeatedly stressed a need for more hospital beds and ventilators to treat patients in the weeks ahead as the number of cases are expected to rise. 

