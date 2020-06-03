New York City "was much better" under second night of curfew, Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over George Floyd's death. He spoke after New York City spent its second night under curfew.

Cuomo noted that New York is on its 95th day of the coronavirus pandemic, and 10th day of civil unrest after Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis. The governor said both situations are "critical," adding that "the consequences are steep on both sides of this equation."

"If you're going to protest, protest intelligently. Remember that the COVID virus is still out there," Cuomo said.

New York City saw violence and looting hit its streets this week amid protests over George Floyd's death. An 11 p.m. curfew was in effect on Monday night and on Tuesday it started three hours earlier in an effort to stem the unrest.

Cuomo said Wednesday that "New York City last night was much better;" and said the city's controversial 8 p.m. curfew is necessary for police to address looters.

"Violence actually demeans the situation and loses the righteous indignation," he said of the looters.

When asked if he supports police reform, the governor said "there are necessary reforms that need to be made, there's no doubt about that," and reiterated his support for the repeal of a law known as 50-a, which makes officer's disciplinary records secret.

Police blocked traffic below 96th Street in Manhattan for Tuesday's 8 p.m. curfew. The NYPD said approximately 200 people were arrested overnight, compared to about 700 the night before, CBS New York reports. Some looting was again reported.