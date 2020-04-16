New Jersey governor "outraged" that bodies were "allowed to pile up" at nursing home

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Thursday he is "outraged" that bodies "were allowed to pile-up in a makeshift morgue" at nursing home in the state. The governor said the facility, the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, in Andover, New Jersey, is now under investigation by the state's attorney general.

"New Jerseyans living in our long-term care facilities deserve to be cared for with respect, compassion, and dignity. We can and must do better," he said.

New Jersey police discovered 17 bodies inside the overwhelmed nursing home's morgue, which was only equipped to handle four bodies. The New York Times reported that the bodies were among 68 recent deaths linked to the facility, and 26 of the people who died had tested positive for COVID-19.

Murphy said he's asked the attorney general to look into the facility and "review of all long-term care facilities that have experienced a disproportionate number of deaths during the COVID outbreak."

"I know he will take any and all appropriate action," the governor said. "Our full focus must remain on mitigating the spread of the virus and minimizing the impact to all who remain — in this case at the Andover facility, as well as all of our other long term-care facilities."

The Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center is the largest long-term care facility in the state, which has the second largest number of COVID-19 cases in the nation.