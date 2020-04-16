Virginia nursing home loses 45 residents to COVID-19 The coronavirus pandemic has been especially deadly for the country's nursing home populations. In Richmond, Virginia, the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has lost 45 residents, making it one of the hardest-hit facilities in the U.S. Although some states have deployed the National Guard to run tests, experts say the lack of mandatory testing for residents and employees present some of the biggest problems in the virus' spread. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look at how the pandemic is impacting this vulnerable group.