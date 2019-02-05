Watch live: Patriots parade celebrating 6th Super Bowl win

The New England Patriots and their fans are ready to keep celebrating the team's sixth NFL title after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. Sunday night's game was both a win for Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and Boston, where a victory parade will rumble through the streets Tuesday.

The festivities kick off from the Hynes Convention Center and will travel down Boylston Street, Tremont Street and ending on Cambridge Street. Pats players are urging a horde of fans to join the team.

Weather forecast and parade plans

Unlike the snowy, cold parade two years ago, Tuesday is supposed to be a beautiful day for a championship parade, CBS Boston reports. The Patriots are expected to roll down the street in eye-catching duck boats.

CBS Boston said crews there have been busy building platforms, doing safety checks and polishing the duck boats to get ready for the rally.

"We've got it down to a science. They know what to do," said Bob Lawler, general manager of Boston Duck Tours.

There is still confetti stuck to the floorboards of the duck boats from the Red Sox World Series Parade in October. Just three months later, it's time for another celebration.

Patriots players call on all fans to show up

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman, moments after Sunday's big win in Atlanta, told reporters he expects at least 2 million people to show up Tuesday for the parade.

Pats safety Devin McCourty has echoed Edelman's call for a huge showing in Boston.

"Hopefully the weather works out. Skip work. Everybody's off in Massachusetts. We're gonna party," said McCourty. It looks like his wish will come true.